Teresa ‘La Polla’ Almengor wants to be a champion to help her people. – World Boxing Association

The afternoons in the city of David located in the western region of Panama are getting hotter and hotter and those who decide to train at that time of day at the La Basita Gymnasium are living a real hell.

While there, you don’t need to make much effort to sweat. A few seconds of calisthenics are enough for the body to immediately start sweating and boxer Teresa ‘La Polla’ Almengor is a faithful witness of that.

In that gym, 30-year-old Almengor has been doing all her preparation for what will be the most important fight of her life. On October 20 at the Las Vegas Theater in Madrid, Spain, Almengor will be fighting for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim featherweight (126 lbs.) world title against local fighter Jennifer Miranda.

The fight between Almengor (9-1-3, 4 KOs) and the undefeated Miranda (11-0, 1 KO) will be part of the Road to the World event.

Almengor spoke about how excited she is about this great opportunity that has come her way in her career.

“Thank God I have been given this opportunity to fight a title. I feel good, happy for this fight and I have prepared well to give my best. I am a warrior and if God is with me, who is against me,” Almengor commented with marked firmness.

SHE WANTS TO BE CROWNED TO HELP

Reaching a world title is the dream of every fighter and in Almengorno’s case it is the exception. She knows that achieving it could change many things for the good of her own and other people.

“I know that being crowned would make my family and my people of Chiriqui (province where she is from) very proud. I want to do it for my children, for my mother. I want to be world champion to be able to help many people who have no resources. I want to win it and keep it for a long time”, she stressed.

About Miranda, 37, the Panamanian said she has some references.

“I have analyzed her very little because she has few fights, but my trainer (Carlos Núñez) will take care of the plan. He will say what I have to do (in the ring). I’m going to me and I’m going to my hand,” Almengor emphasized.

ABOUT HIS BOXING CAREER

Almengor made her debut in professional fights in April 2018 drawing after 4 rounds with Karla Mendoza. They met again 4 months later and also drew.

Her only defeat came in October of that 2018 by unanimous decision in 4 rounds against fellow countrywoman Jehiny Gallardo. After that she added her 9 wins in a row before drawing in her last fight held in April 2023 against former world champion Laura Ledezma after 8 rounds.

In Spain, Almengor will be fighting her first fight outside Panamanian territory, but that is something that does not seem to daunt her intentions of becoming the third Panamanian woman to be crowned a world champion in the world in the paid boxing.

“It is the first time I will fight outside of Panama, but I am going with my best preparation ready for whatever comes and God first I will return with that victory”, Almengor closed by saying.