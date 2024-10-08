Home / Boxing Videos / Balance, Power, Precision 💥 Dmitry Bivol Is Ready For Artur Beterbiev

Balance, Power, Precision 💥 Dmitry Bivol Is Ready For Artur Beterbiev

Matchroom Boxing



Watch as WBA and IBO World Light Heavyweight King Dmitry Bivol puts in that work just days before his monster fight with Artur Beterbiev by smashing the aqua bag.

#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol

