Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Press Conference LIVE | Light-Heavyweight UNDISPUTED 👑 #RiyadhSeason





Riyadh Season is back in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring you another historic week in boxing as the light-heavyweight division looks to crown a new undisputed king. Hear from your Light-Heavyweight World champions Artur Beterbiev & Dmitry Bivol for the last time before they go to war for all the gold in just 2 days time. Also hear from the stacked undercard including Chris Eubank Jr, British Heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, Frazer Clarke, Raven Chapmen, Skye Nicolson, Jai Opetaia, Ben Whittaker and more ahead of a blockbuster fight night, Saturday night, live across all your PPV providers.

