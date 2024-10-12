Home / Boxing Videos / Dmitry Bivol Fight Marathon Before Artur Beterbiev Undisputed Showdown

Dmitry Bivol Fight Marathon Before Artur Beterbiev Undisputed Showdown

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



To get in the mood for Dmitry Bivol’s historic fight with Artur Beterbiev, we’ll be showing three hours of Bivol’s previous wins against the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Zurdo Ramirez, Lenin Castillo, Trent Broadhurst, Lyndon Arthur and more!

#DmitryBivol #Boxing #BeterbievBivol

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“That little insect is a COWARD!” 😤 Eubank Jr on Conor Benn clash

WATCH OCT 12 FIGHT NIGHT ► https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice ► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved