Junto Nakatani v Tasana Salapat Junto Nakatani will fight Tasana Salapat on Monday, October 14th, 2024, at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the... […]

Takuma Inoue v Seiya Tsutsumi Takuma Inoue will square off against Seiya Tsutsumi on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Martin Bakole v Agit Kabayel The IBF have called for a final eliminator between Martin Bakole and Agit Kabayel to determine who will be the next mandatory challenger for... […]

On a limb here on Tank v Shakur.... I think Shakur can stay away from Tank for 12 rounds and outbox him. It will be a shitty fight because of that. Shakur in a 12 round snoozer v Tank.... […]

Claressa Shields met Caroline Dubois... This video is some two years old, but look closely at this. Look at how Claressa sized up Caroline and put her arms around Caroline's shoulder as to... […]

I like Dubois's dad, Stan!! Stan Dubois isn't a wild character like Bill Haney or Floyd Mayweather Sr... he is just a colourful guy who grew his boy up proper-like. What's not... […]

David Benavidez v Jesse Hart David Benavidez has revealed that he will meet American veteran Jesse Hart in his next outing in December. Hart has won five times since being... […]

Gervonta Davis vs Vasyl Lomachenko Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko looked destined to be fighting each other earlier this year. Negotiations were opened in June between... […]

Charlie Edwards v Thomas Essomba The wrapping of his hands, the usual dressing room warm-up and one final look at the fight poster will remind Charlie Edwards that this is familiar... […]

Chris Eubank Jnr apologises for 'scumbags' coment Chris Eubank Jnr has issued an apology after hitting out at 'scumbag' promoters during an extraordinary press conference on Wednesday night. The... […]

AJ v Fury will happen no matter what…. I have a horrible feeling that AJ v Fury will happen no matter what…. Even though the fight is past it’s sell by date all roads lead to AJ v Fury... […]

Subriel Matias looking to come back in November https://www.boxingnews24.com/2024/09/subriel-matias-battles-gabriel-gollaz-valenzuela-in-november/ *"Subriel Matias Returns Against Gabriel Gollaz... […]