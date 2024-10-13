Home / Boxing Videos / “No Excuses, I Will Do Better!” – Gracious Dmitry Bivol Reacts To Artur Beterbiev Defeat

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Artur Beterbiev Post-Fight Press Conference After Win Vs Dmitry Bivol

Hear from Artur Beterbiev at the post-fight press conference after his Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved