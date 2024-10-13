Hear from Dmitry Bivol in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Artur Beterbiev at the post-fight presser.
#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol
Hear from Dmitry Bivol in the immediate aftermath of his defeat to Artur Beterbiev at the post-fight presser.
#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol
Tags * ARTUR Beterbiev Bivol Boxing defeat DMITRY Eddie Hearn excuses Gracious Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing reacts
Hear from Artur Beterbiev at the post-fight press conference after his Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title …