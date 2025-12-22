Baumgardner Reasserts Her Super Featherweight Reign – World Boxing Association

American standout Alycia Baumgardner once again proved why she remains one of the most dominant forces in today’s women’s boxing, securing a clear-cut unanimous decision over Canada’s Leila Beaudoin to successfully defend her WBA super featherweight world title. The judges’ scorecards — 117-110, 117-110 and 118-109 — told the story of a bout firmly under the champion’s control across ten rounds.

Baumgardner imposed her trademark style from the opening bell, showcasing sharp hand speed, pinpoint accuracy and an elite sense of distance that left Beaudoin unable to establish her offense. The champion dictated the action behind a steady jab and fast combinations, consistently punishing the challenger, who attempted to apply pressure early but ran into a disciplined defense and well-timed counters.

Beaudoin showed courage and durability, continually trying to cut off the ring and force exchanges, but the technical gap was evident. Each forward surge from the Canadian was met with clean, authoritative punches from Baumgardner, who managed the fight intelligently and maintained full command of the tempo. Even during moments of increased pressure, the champion remained composed, using her footwork to avoid being trapped along the ropes.

The second half of the contest only widened Baumgardner’s advantage. Her ability to change angles and mix body and head combinations steadily wore down Beaudoin, who began to show signs of fatigue down the stretch. Baumgardner closed the final rounds with authority, sealing a dominant victory that was never in doubt.

With the win, Alycia Baumgardner retains her WBA super featherweight crown and further cements her status as one of the premier pound-for-pound fighters in women’s boxing. Her commanding performance continues to point toward future unification bouts.

For Beaudoin, the loss represents a valuable learning experience in her first major world title opportunity. While she was unable to crack the champion’s style, she demonstrated grit and resilience — qualities that should keep her in the contender mix within the division.

The night delivered exactly what many expected: Baumgardner is not just a champion, but a fighter who separates herself through talent, discipline and ring IQ. Miami witnessed a performance that strengthens her legacy and reinforces her standing as a benchmark in international women’s boxing.