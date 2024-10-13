Hear from The Destroyer Conor Benn who talks following his clash with Chris Eubank Jr after the Kamil Szeremeta fight in Riyadh!
#boxing #shorts #eubankjrbenn
Hear from The Destroyer Conor Benn who talks following his clash with Chris Eubank Jr after the Kamil Szeremeta fight in Riyadh!
#boxing #shorts #eubankjrbenn
Tags * Benn39s Boxing Chris CLASH Conor Eddie Hearn Eubank inring Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing reaction
Watch the moment Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron’s fight on the Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard …