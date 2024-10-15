“What's Eubank Doing? He's Too Old!” 🔊 Conor Benn Mic'd Up For Szeremeta Fight





Listen in as Conor Benn talks over Chris Eubank’s fight with Kamil Szeremeta from the front row alongside Frank Warren, Neymar, Ben Shalom and Spencer Brown in Riyadh on Saturday 12 October 2024 just before Beterbiev vs Bivol. The Destroyer then goes head to head with Eubank as a future fight for 2025 continues to gather pace… Speakers up!

