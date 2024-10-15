Miranda and Almengor will rock Madrid  – World Boxing Association

Jennifer Miranda and Teresa Almengor are ready to step into the ring this Saturday, October 19, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim featherweight belt.

The Las Vegas Theater, in Madrid, Spain, will host the fight between the local fighter and the Panamanian opponent, who will be playing a lot in their professional careers.

For both it is the most important fight of their careers so far. Miranda has been on the rise and is the gold champion of the category, which has given her the right to fight for the interim championship and now she will have the opportunity to do it in front of her people in a venue that has been gaining notoriety in this sport.

Almengor has been working very hard since she sealed the opportunity to go for the crown and as any Panamanian comes to show her grit and try to ruin the night of the home fighter.

Miranda comes in with a record of 11 wins, no losses and 1 knockout, while Almengor has 9 wins, 1 loss, 3 draws and 4 knockouts.