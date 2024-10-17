Home / Boxing Videos / “Huge Pressure!” – Campbell Hatton & Jimmy Joe Flint Face Off For Rematch

“Huge Pressure!” – Campbell Hatton & Jimmy Joe Flint Face Off For Rematch

It’s the rematch next Saturday in Manchester as Jimmy Joe Flint and Campbell run it back. Watch as the two come head to head at the Public Workout just 9 days out from fight night. Will it be repeat or revenge?

