Caleb Plant On Life’s Highs & Lows, Beefing w/ Other Boxers, Canelo vs. Benavidez | THE ART OF WARD





‘THE ART OF WARD’ continues to bring the most in-depth and honest conversations with the biggest players in the world of boxing. On this week’s episode, Andre sits down for an exclusive interview with the one and only Caleb Plant, who opens up about his journey both inside and outside the ring. From his impressive win over Trevor McCumby to the emotional toll of his loss to Canelo, Caleb shares the highs and lows of his boxing career, as well as personal stories that shaped him. Watch as Caleb dives deep into the challenges he’s faced, both in the ring and in his personal life, including the heartbreak of losing his daughter and his complicated relationship with his mom.

Also, Caleb explains why he keeps getting into verbal or physical altercations outside the ring and beefing with so many boxetrs.

#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #andreward #ArtOfWard #calebplant #caneloalvarez #canelo

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:00) – Win over Trevor McCumby

(00:04:43) – Losing to Canelo then fighting on undercard

(00:06:00) – Why Does He Have So Much Beef w/ Fighters

(00:08:00) – Upbringing outside Nashville

(00:13:30) – Relationship with his Mom

(00:19:45) – How boxing saved his Dad

(00:22:40) – The Passing Of His Daughter In 2013

(00:27:00) – How Promoters Reacted To The Loss Of His Daughter

(00:31:45) – Al Haymon

(00:35:00) – Leaving Tennessee to move to Vegas

(00:36:16) – Becoming a world champion

(00:40:00) – Losing His Mom

(00:44:20) – Caleb’s advice for tough moments

(00:47:15) – Meeting his wife

(00:52:20) – Canelo Fight

(01:05:00) – Bad blood with Dirrell

(01:06:50) – Caleb on the Benavidez fight

(01:09:15) – Who Would Win: Canelo or Benavidez

(01:10:30) – Love For Cars

(01:17:50) – END

Listen on Apple podcasts:

ART OF WARD – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752

KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392

BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016

Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955

Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444

Listen on Spotify podcasts:

All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j

KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd

BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK

Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo

Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX

Instagram:

ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke

All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/

Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/

Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/

Tik Tok:

ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions

Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat

KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba

X:

ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing

All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod

Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat

KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG

Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_