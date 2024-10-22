Home / Boxing Videos / Emily Whitworth Shows Off Crazy Hand Speed Before Pro Debut On Catterall Vs Prograis ⚡️

Emily Whitworth Shows Off Crazy Hand Speed Before Pro Debut On Catterall Vs Prograis ⚡️

Matchroom Boxing Boxing Videos



Five time National Champion Emily Whitworth smashes the pads with trainer Kieran Farrell BEM ahead of her much anticipated professional debut on the undercard of Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis this Saturday!
#shorts #boxing #boxingtraining

