Corzo gave a great exhibition in Mendoza  – World Boxing Association

Pablo Corzo continues with his winning rhythm and this Saturday night he showed again all his tools on the ring to solve in an easy way his fight against Luciano Chaparro and stay as World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super middleweight champion.

The undefeated 24-year-old native of Catamarca had another impressive night and gave a great exhibition to the audience at the Arena de Aconcagua, in Mendoza, to win by knockout in the third round.

Corzo fought against Mexican Chaparro, an opponent with a good record but he was able to manage the actions well and define the fight early to keep his undefeated record and the regional belt of the oldest body in the world in his possession.

With the win, the Argentinean leaves his record at 21 wins, no losses and 18 knockouts. The Mexican’s record now stands at 13 wins, 8 losses, 3 draws and 4 knockouts.