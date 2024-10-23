Home / Boxing Videos / Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 – Reignited! | Live Launch Press Conference #RiyadhSeason

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 – Reignited! | Live Launch Press Conference #RiyadhSeason

Boxing Videos



Join us for live coverage from Guildhall in London where Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet to kick off the build up to their highly anticipated rematch on December 21st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

