Home / Boxing Videos / “We'll Get Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls In” Johnny Fisher & Dave Allen Preview Fight

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Johnny Fisher's great football analogy 😂

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports ► Boxing full …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved