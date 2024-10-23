Home / Boxing News / Maidana-Mercado this Saturday in Buenos Aires  – World Boxing Association

2 hours ago

Fabian Maidana will return to the ring this Saturday night and will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin belt against Francisco Mercado at the F.A.B. Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Maidana is coming off a loss to Mario Barrios in a world title fight last May in Las Vegas. Despite the loss, he put on a good fight in a venue as important as the T-Mobile Arena and is now ready to return to the ring. 

Mercado, a 26-year-old Mexican, will be the opponent for Maidana. The visitor also comes from a defeat and finds himself with a great opportunity for the regional belt of the pioneer organization, appointment for which he wants to impose his winning style and give the surprise on South American soil. 

Maidana comes into the fight with a record of 22 wins, 3 losses and 16 knockouts, while Mercado has 8 wins, 4 losses and 3 knockouts.


