Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores vs. Victor Olivo | WEIGH IN





The Coachella Valley’s hometown hero Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) will return to headline Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN in a 10-round bantamweight match-up against Victor Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs). With three consecutive knockout performances, “Gucci Manny” will be looking to dazzle the crowd with another top performance. The 10-round main event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

