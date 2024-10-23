Home / Boxing News / Cudos defends her WBA Fedelatin belt against Zuniga  – World Boxing Association

Argentine Sol Cudos will make the second defense of her World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin minimum championship against Venezuelan Johana Zuniga on Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Cudos and Zúñiga will step into the ring of the Argentine Boxing Federation stadium as part of this weekend’s event and will have a very interesting duel. 

Cudos has been champion since March of this year when she defeated Roxana Colmenarez by unanimous decision. In June she returned to the ring for her first defense against Veronica Ruiz, who she defeated by technical knockout, and now she will have a new exhibition at home.

Zúñiga is a warrior who has fought great rivals such as Yésica Bopp, Linn Sandstrom or Gabriela Alaniz. She has a great experience and is known for her grit in the ring. In her last fight she won against Rogelimar León in August and now she wants to continue her winning ways. 

Cudos has 8 wins, no losses, 2 draws and 2 knockouts. On the other hand, Zuniga has 18 wins, 7 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.


