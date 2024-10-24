Home / Boxing Videos / Tyson Fury RAW on Oleksandr Usyk loss, Admits “CLOWNING AROUND” Regret & Reveals Rematch Game Plan 😮

Tyson Fury RAW on Oleksandr Usyk loss, Admits “CLOWNING AROUND” Regret & Reveals Rematch Game Plan 😮

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Tyson Fury opens up fully on his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk, as he looks ahead to the highly anticipated rematch in this sit down with Dev Sahni.

