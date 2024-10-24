Usyk and Fury presented their second bout  – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury were in London on Wednesday for the first press conference before their rematch on December 21 in another big event of the Riyadh Season.

Usyk and Fury will have a rematch of their fight last May 18, in which the Ukrainian won by split decision in one of the best heavyweight fights in recent memory.

Both boxers talked about their first fight and their impressions of that great bout, besides showing their great motivation for the next fight and their desire to win.

After offering their words to the large amount of press present, both made a face to face quite friendly and with some games between them, which is the first one they do in this promotion.

Usyk is the WBA champion and also holds the WBC and WBO belts, which he will put on the line for this rematch that will possibly be the most anticipated fight between now and the remainder of 2024.