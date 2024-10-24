Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo vs. Plant: What Led to That Viral Push? | ATS FIGHT

Canelo vs. Plant: What Led to That Viral Push?

Caleb Plant gave Canelo everything he could handle when they fought in 2021. On the latest episode of THE ART OF WARD, Plant details how he got the fight with Canelo and how he actually was offered it before Callum Smith but turned it down initially because he wanted to make sure he had enough time to train.

Plant also takes us through the media tour leading up to their fight and explains what he said to Canelo that led to him pushing him during their LA press conference.

