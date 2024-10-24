Canelo vs. Plant: What Led to That Viral Push? | ATS FIGHT





Caleb Plant gave Canelo everything he could handle when they fought in 2021. On the latest episode of THE ART OF WARD, Plant details how he got the fight with Canelo and how he actually was offered it before Callum Smith but turned it down initially because he wanted to make sure he had enough time to train.

Plant also takes us through the media tour leading up to their fight and explains what he said to Canelo that led to him pushing him during their LA press conference.

Full episode is here: https://youtu.be/oqo_7hzePgw

Listen on ALL major audio platforms!

#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #calebplant #andreward #Canelo

Listen on Apple podcasts:

ART OF WARD – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

All The Smoke – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752

KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392

BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016

Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955

Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444

Listen on Spotify podcasts:

All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j

KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd

BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK

Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo

Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX

Instagram:

ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke

All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/

Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/

Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/

Tik Tok:

ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions

Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat

KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba

X:

ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing

All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod

Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat

KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG

Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_