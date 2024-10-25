“I’ve been waiting for this moment.” ⏳ | Moses Itauma talks tougher tests & potential Fisher fight 💥





Moses Itauma joins Andy Clarke, Fabio Wardley and Johnny Nelson to discuss his upcoming fight with Demsey McKean, in additional to teasing a potential clash with the Romford Bull Johnny Fisher.

