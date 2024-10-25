OKOLIE JOINS TEAM QUEENSBERRY

FRANK WARREN IS delighted to announce the signing of former two-time world champion Lawrence Okolie to a promotional agreement.

The 31-year-old, known as ‘The Sauce’, teams up with Queensberry in tandem with his decision to campaign at heavyweight and relinquishing his WBC world bridgerweight title he won via a first round stoppage of Lucas Rozanski in May.

Londoner Okolie previously reigned at cruiserweight, where he was WBO world champion from December 2020 and established his dominance over three successful defences before succumbing to current champion Chris Billam-Smith in May of last year.

The 2016 Olympian turned professional in 2017 and was formerly British, Commonwealth, European and WBO International champion.

“There is only one place,” insisted Okolie on his new heavyweight home. “If you are a heavyweight in Britain or the world, it is the Warrens. They’ve got the best up and coming heavyweights, the best current heavyweights and the best who are on their way out.

“So it is the place to be, for me.

“It has gone through different phases in my career and I needed to find a home that would cater for this next period, right to the end of my career, which is the heavyweight dream of being a three-weight world champion.

“I am a natural for the weight, right from being on the GB team. I have been struggling with making weight but, when you have success, you keep on pushing it. I even had to come down to make bridgerweight, so I knew it was time to go up.”

“I am thrilled to add Lawrence to our burgeoning heavyweight ranks here at Queensberry and I fully expect him to increase our successes in the marquee division,” said Frank Warren.

“Lawrence possesses all the attributes to make a big impact at heavyweight and he will relish being released of the burden of cutting weight, allowing his natural talent and power to shine through.

“There are so many exciting fights and options out there for Lawrence and I am so looking forward to getting him started again.”