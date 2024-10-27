Rising Manchester star William Crolla shows his punch power by wiping Lorenzo Grasso out in the first round on Saturday 26 October 2024.
#shorts #boxing #willcrolla
Rising Manchester star William Crolla shows his punch power by wiping Lorenzo Grasso out in the first round on Saturday 26 October 2024.
#shorts #boxing #willcrolla
Tags * 1st Boxing Crolla Eddie Hearn Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing scores WILLIAM
British and Commonwealth Super Featherweight Champion Reece Bellotti speaks his mind alongside Eddie Hearn and …