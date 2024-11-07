Home / Boxing Videos / FULL PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7 | Pauls vs Bentley, Dacres vs Adeleye Noakes, Okolie & More

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7 | Pauls vs Bentley, Dacres vs Adeleye Noakes, Okolie & More

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us at Liverpool Street, London for the Launch Press Conference as Brad Pauls takes on Denzel Bentley in an epic middleweight clash. You’ll also hear from Solomon Dacres as he looks to finally defend his English Heavyweight Championship against David Adeleye. Also catch Sam Noakes, Sean Noakes, Lawrence Okolie, Aloys Junior & more as they look to make an impact on a stacked undercard.

