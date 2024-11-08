Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defends his WBC and Ring Magazine World Titles vs Pedro Guevara in Philly. Watch as both men hit the scales and face off for the final time!
#shorts #boxing #andstill
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defends his WBC and Ring Magazine World Titles vs Pedro Guevara in Philly. Watch as both men hit the scales and face off for the final time!
#shorts #boxing #andstill
Tags * Bam Boxing CLASH Eddie Hearn Guevara Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Pedro Rodríguez title weight WORLD
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …