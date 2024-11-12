Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Oscar Duarte vs D'Angelo Keyes! Duarte's POWER Is No Joke!

KO | Oscar Duarte vs D'Angelo Keyes! Duarte's POWER Is No Joke!

Golden Boy Boxing 60 mins ago Boxing Videos



Oscar Duarte Tallies His 11th Consecutive Stoppage!

Oscar Duarte vs D’Angelo Keyes
May 27th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA – #RochaYoung

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #oscar #duarte #chihuahua #mexico #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #ko #knockoutcity

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

GRAND ARRIVALS | RIYADH SEASON: LATINO NIGHT | GILBERTO 'ZURDO' RAMIREZ VS. CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved