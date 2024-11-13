PBC Fight Anniversary: Benavidez vs Davis | November 13, 2021

🔥 Homecoming KO! 🔥
David Benavidez unleashed fury on Kyrone Davis in a thrilling homecoming fight on November 13, 2021. Benavidez’s power punches and relentless pressure forced Davis’s corner to throw in the towel in the 7th round and secured a decisive seventh-round TKO victory. Davis, a late replacement, couldn’t withstand the relentless pressure and power of Benavidez, who showcased his skills and solidified his position as one the best fighters in the super middleweight division. Don’t miss this explosive knockout!
#DavidBenavidez #KyroneDavis #BenavidezDavis
