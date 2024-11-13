FIGHTERS CANVAS | Team Ramirez Is Getting Zurdo, The Cruiserweight Champ, Ready For Battle! ((BTS))





Mexico’s First Ever Cruiserweight World Champion, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Team, Julian Chua & Chris Wong, Gear Up Physically and Mentally To Give Zurdo The Best Chance To Become A Unified Cruiserweight World Champion!GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS TO HOST INAUGURAL SHOW AT RIYADH SEASON IN SAUDI ARABIA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16.

“Latino Night” Main Event Co-Promoted by Boxxer to Feature WBA & WBO Cruiserweight World Championship Unification Battle Between Champions Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith.

Championship Undercard to Feature Golden Boy’s Hottest World Title Contenders.

