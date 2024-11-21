Throwback | Tristan Kalkreuth vs Twon Smith! 'Sweet T' Got Put To The Test On Canelo Undercard!





Tristan ‘Sweet T’ Kalkreuth Got Put To The Test And Passed! Going The Distance For His First Time In His 3 Fight Career At The Time! Great Experience For Kalkreuth Fighting Under The Vegas Light On A Canelo Undercard!

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Twon Smith

Nov. 2nd, 2019 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV – #CaneloKovalev

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #tristankalkreuth #sweett #texas #ko #throwback #tbt #full #fight #free #fullfight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl