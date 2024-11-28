LIVE LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE! Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin – The Last Dance 🥊





Join us in Manchester to hear from Derek Chisora & Otto Wallin ahead of Derek’s last UK fight. Chisora looks to end his historic career in the UK with a blockbuster card in Manchester where he’s gone to war previously with names such as Dillian Whyte & Joseph Parker. Otto Wallin looks to keep up momentum after his last win in Atlantic City as he looks to propel himself back into the World Heavyweight Championship scene.

Watch the full card on the 8th February, Live on TNT Sports

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact