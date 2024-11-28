Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE! Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin – The Last Dance 🥊

LIVE LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE! Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin – The Last Dance 🥊

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us in Manchester to hear from Derek Chisora & Otto Wallin ahead of Derek’s last UK fight. Chisora looks to end his historic career in the UK with a blockbuster card in Manchester where he’s gone to war previously with names such as Dillian Whyte & Joseph Parker. Otto Wallin looks to keep up momentum after his last win in Atlantic City as he looks to propel himself back into the World Heavyweight Championship scene.

Watch the full card on the 8th February, Live on TNT Sports

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Katie Taylor's Redemption Over Chantelle Cameron | Taylor Vs Cameron 2 Full Fight

After suffering her first career defeat in May 2023 at the hands of Chantelle Cameron, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved