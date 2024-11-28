Homjui retained his WBA Asia crown in Bangkok – World Boxing Association

Phongthep Homjui retained his WBA Asia super lightweight belt with a unanimous decision win over Yangyang Li on Wednesday at the Rangsit International Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The young Thai fighter made his defense of the pioneer body’s regional belt at home and was able to handle the Chinese challenger to win on the cards and continue to grow in his professional career.

At just 18 years of age, Homjui continues to show great maturity as a fighter and has been improving with each performance. The southpaw used all his tools and technique to prevail in this difficult challenge against Li.

It was his third win in a row, while he has not lost a fight since 2022. Since that time he has fought 13 times with 11 wins and two draws.

Phongthep’s record stood at 17 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws and 8 knockouts, while Li’s record stood at 10 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws.