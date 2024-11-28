WBA Future Champions will arrive in Poland  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future Champions will arrive in Poland in this new stage with an event that will take place this Saturday at MUKS Husaria Club, in Gołdap. Poland had already held a similar event in 2019 and now joins this new cycle that is spreading around the world.

The WBA Future of Poland an evening of amateur boxing that will have live streaming through the official channel of the World Boxing Association on YouTube and will put in the ring many of the best emerging talents of the country.

There will be a total of 25 bouts between 50 fighters from Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania in an event that will be supported and supervised by the Polish Boxing Association (PZ). This event will be a great opportunity for all the fighters, who need spaces like these to continue developing their skills and progress over time.

The WBA Future Champions has been held in different countries, including Andorra, Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, among others. Its objective is to continue to spread boxing among the youth and prepare boxers for the future in all areas.