Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach: NYC Press Conference | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Get ready for an epic showdown as boxing superstar and WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces off with the red-hot WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach! The two fighters meet at a high-stakes press conference in Brooklyn to preview their highly anticipated lightweight world championship clash. This battle will headline a thrilling PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from the legendary Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Don’t miss the hype, intensity, and fire as both champions bring their A-game to the ring in what promises to be a night to remember!
🔗 Event Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-030125
