Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach NEW YORK PRESS CONFERENCE | #TankRoach

*** The start time for this press conference has been updated to 4pm ET. ***
#TankRoach Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-030125
Boxing superstar and WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will go face-to-face with red-hot WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach at a press conference in Brooklyn to preview their lightweight world championship clash that headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 1 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
