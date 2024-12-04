Home / Boxing Videos / Liam Paro's Top 5⃣ P4P Fighters 👀 #shorts

Liam Paro's Top 5⃣ P4P Fighters 👀 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 6 hours ago



Liam Paro names his top five pound-for-pound boxers ahead of his fight against Richardson Hitchins, December 7, live on DAZN.

