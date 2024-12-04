Home / Boxing Videos / Galal Yafai Dominates Sunny Edwards Who Retires | Edwards Vs Yafai Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)

Galal Yafai Dominates Sunny Edwards Who Retires | Edwards Vs Yafai Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Go behind the scenes in Birmingham on Saturday 30 November as Galal Yafai landed a big win over Sunny Edwards to secure the WBC interim Flyweight Title and bragging rights. Showtime announced his immediate retirement following defeat as the pair embraced to end a bitter family feud.

#EdwardsYafai #Boxing #FightNight

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Conor Benn Lets Hands Go As Ring Return Draws Closer 💨

23-0 Conor Benn works with trainer Tony Sims as a huge 2025 is just around …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved