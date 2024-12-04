Galal Yafai Dominates Sunny Edwards Who Retires | Edwards Vs Yafai Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)

Go behind the scenes in Birmingham on Saturday 30 November as Galal Yafai landed a big win over Sunny Edwards to secure the WBC interim Flyweight Title and bragging rights. Showtime announced his immediate retirement following defeat as the pair embraced to end a bitter family feud.
