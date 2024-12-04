Home / Boxing Videos / “You Won't Look The Same After Saturday!“ – Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins Face Off

“You Won't Look The Same After Saturday!“ – Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins Face Off

Matchroom Boxing 54 mins ago Boxing Videos



A fiery face off between Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins launches fight week in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Watch an extended version of the beach face off as the Unbeaten World Champion fights the Unbeaten mandatory challenger this Saturday live on DAZN!

