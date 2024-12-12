TOP 5 | Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel! Both Fighters Pack A Punch, Check Out Their Best KOs To Date!

Both Fighters Get Ready To Meet In The Ring Saturday Dec. 14th, 2024, Will Either Add A Highlight Reel Knockout To Their Resume??
Rocha vs Curiel is a 12-RD Welterweight attraction, for the NABO & NABF International Titles at 147lbs. RochaCuriel will be live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA! Or catch it worldwide on DAZN!
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #alexis #rocha #lex #raul #curiel #rochacuriel #knockout #highlights #highlight #ko #top5 #free
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl