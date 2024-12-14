Home / Boxing Videos / GB INSIDER | Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel – Both Waited All Week To Get In The Ring To BRAWL! (BTS)

GB INSIDER | Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel – Both Waited All Week To Get In The Ring To BRAWL! (BTS)

Golden Boy Boxing



In this episode of Golden Boy Insider…
See what its like from the fighters POV as we show you both main event guys as they go through their fight week rituals.
Rocha vs Curiel is a 12-RD Welterweight attraction, for the NABO & NABF International Titles at 147lbs. RochaCuriel will be live Sat. Dec. 14th, 2024, from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA! Or catch it worldwide on DAZN!

