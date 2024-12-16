Home / Press Releases / ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49 YES NETWORK ENCORE SCHEDULE | Star Boxing

ROCKIN' FIGHTS 49 YES NETWORK ENCORE SCHEDULE

Rockin’ Fights 49…

Local Fan-Favorite Wendy ‘Haitian Fire’ Toussaint stepped back into action against a gritty Brian Agustin Arregui. ‘Haitian Fire’ looked sharp in his return home.

Undefeated Super-Welterweight, Micky Scala, made his Star Boxing debut against Luis Caraballo Ramos . The exciting Italian-American prospect went into the fight ranked #24 in the USA, hoping to become the next champ thru the Star Boxing stable. Ramos, from Carolina, Puerto Rico is a tough opponent who has the distinction of having all seven of his victories coming by knockout/TKO.

Brooklyn/Queens own, ‘KING’ David Malul, had the sold-out crowd on their feet, in what was yet another thrilling finish. His RF48 breathtaking Pro-Debut saw one of the most astonishing first round KO’s in history. Watch his second fight on RF49 and decide on which one was better!

Undefeated Irish-American laborer, Harley Burke, fought a back & forth scrap with Tevin Terrance. Harley is from Yonkers, NY and a local prospect who knows he can’t underestimate, the tough as nails First-Nation Canadian from Quebec. Terrance has fought before at The Paramount, and each fight ended in thrilling split-decision draws. Don’t miss this six-round super middleweight bout from start to finish.

If you can't catch the replays on YES Network… watch the ON DEMAND Replays, and hundreds of other Star Boxing matches on StarBoxing.TV


