“This Will Be Another Classic!” – Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk Grand Arrivals

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago



Hear from both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury at the Grand Arrivals on Tuesday of Fight Week ahead of Saturday’s main event. Both Champion and Challenger are in confident mood…

#UsykFury2 #OleksandrUsyk #TysonFury

***

