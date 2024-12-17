“This Will Be Another Classic!” – Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk Grand Arrivals





Hear from both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury at the Grand Arrivals on Tuesday of Fight Week ahead of Saturday’s main event. Both Champion and Challenger are in confident mood…

#UsykFury2 #OleksandrUsyk #TysonFury

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.