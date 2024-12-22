Home / Boxing Videos / “Tyson Fury Won By Three Rounds, What Were They Watching!” 🍿 On The Ground At Usyk-Fury 2

“Tyson Fury Won By Three Rounds, What Were They Watching!” 🍿 On The Ground At Usyk-Fury 2

Matchroom Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is in the media mixer following the Oleksandr Usyk’s UD win over Tyson Fury to speak with multiple personalities in the game including Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, Ben Davison, Moses Itauma, Amir Khan, Ziyad Almaayouf, Frank Smith & More!

#OnTheGround #Boxing #UsykFury2

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Oleksandr Usyk's EPIC ring walk 🌕🔵 | Usyk v Fury 2

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Watch Oleksandr Usyk’s …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved