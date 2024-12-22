“Tyson Fury Won By Three Rounds, What Were They Watching!” 🍿 On The Ground At Usyk-Fury 2





Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is in the media mixer following the Oleksandr Usyk’s UD win over Tyson Fury to speak with multiple personalities in the game including Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, Ben Davison, Moses Itauma, Amir Khan, Ziyad Almaayouf, Frank Smith & More!

