Home / Press Releases / ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49 ENCORE ON YES NETWORK | Star Boxing

ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49 ENCORE ON YES NETWORK | Star Boxing

Star Boxing 5 hours ago Press Releases

White Plains, New York (December 22, 2024) – TONIGHT at 6PM (EST) Star Boxing Presents another Encore of Rockin’ Fights 49 on the YES Network. An absolutely thrilling night of boxing will be available for all those that didn’t see it live.

Local Fan-Favorite Wendy ‘Haitian Fire’ Toussaint stepped back into action against a gritty Brian Agustin Arregui. ‘Haitian Fire’ looked sharp in his return home.

Undefeated Super-Welterweight, Micky Scala, made his Star Boxing debut against Luis Caraballo Ramos . The exciting Italian-American prospect went into the fight ranked #24 in the USA, hoping to become the next champ thru the Star Boxing stable. Ramos, from Carolina, Puerto Rico is a tough opponent who has the distinction of having all seven of his victories coming by knockout/TKO.

Brooklyn/Queens own, ‘KING’ David Malul, had the sold-out crowd on their feet, in what was yet another thrilling finish. His RF48 breathtaking Pro-Debut saw one of the most astonishing first round KO’s in history. You decide on which knockout was better!

Undefeated Irish-American laborer, Harley Burke, fought a back & forth scrap with Tevin Terrance. Harley is from Yonkers, NY and a local prospect who knows he can’t underestimate, the tough as nails First-Nation Canadian from Quebec. Terrance has fought before at The Paramount, and each fight ended in thrilling split-decision draws. Don’t miss this six-round super middleweight bout from start to finish.

6PM on YES… YOU’LL BE GLAD

YOU DIDN’T MISS THIS!!!

(Home of the New York Yankees)


Source link

Tags

About Star Boxing

Check Also

GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS TO HOST INAUGURAL SHOW AT RIYADH SEASON IN SAUDI ARABIA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS TO HOST INAUGURAL SHOW AT RIYADH SEASON IN SAUDI ARABIA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Posted on September 10, 2024September 10, 2024  “LATINO NIGHT” MAIN EVENT CO-PROMOTED BY BOXXER TO …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved