Name a more flashy knockout than this. We’ll wait. 💥🥊💨
#BenavidezMorrell
Name a more flashy knockout than this. We’ll wait. 💥🥊💨
#BenavidezMorrell
Tags * Al Haymon Benavidez benavidez vs medina benavidez vs morrell Boxing combat sports David David Benavidez david morrell Favorite knockout light heavyweight PBC pbc on prime video porky medina Premier Boxing Champions REVEALS
Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez delivered another virtuoso performance by dropping the previously …