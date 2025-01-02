Gennadiy Golovkin & Sergiy Derevyanchenko's Bloody Battle | GGG vs Technician Full Fight





It lived up to it’s brutal billing. Watch back the October 5th 2019 IBF World Middleweight Title clash between Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko from MSG, New York as GGG reclaimed a piece of the 160lbs gold with a close points win. How did you score it?

#Golovkin #GGG #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.