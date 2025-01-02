Home / Boxing Videos / Gennadiy Golovkin & Sergiy Derevyanchenko's Bloody Battle | GGG vs Technician Full Fight

Gennadiy Golovkin & Sergiy Derevyanchenko's Bloody Battle | GGG vs Technician Full Fight

It lived up to it’s brutal billing. Watch back the October 5th 2019 IBF World Middleweight Title clash between Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko from MSG, New York as GGG reclaimed a piece of the 160lbs gold with a close points win. How did you score it?

