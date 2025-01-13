Artur Beterbiev Shadow Boxes By Big Ben In London For Bivol Rematch

Callum Simpson vs Steed Woodall Simpson returns to South Yorkshire following his title winning fight at Oakwell Stadium for the first defence of his belts as the Barnsley boxer... […]

Who should be next for Oleksandr Usyk? Oleksandr Usyk is set to take an 'extended break' from boxing after beating Tyson Fury for a second time. His manager Egis Klimas claims his... […]

Jai Opetaia v David Nyika Jai Opetaia reigns as IBF champion, and he has largely looked untouchable in his 26 professional fights. They have brought 26 wins, 20 knockouts, and... […]

Michael Conlan still wants to fight Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says "the only reason" he is still boxing is to win a world title. Conlan last fought in December 2023 when... […]

Who had a better run of bums? I was just watching an old interview of Larry Holmes and one of the reporters alluded to Holmes's opponents not being top tier guys. The Lucien... […]

Best boxing memories 2024 What were your best boxing memories for 2024? The best fight was Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke 1 even if it was a domestic contest, it was... […]

Oleksandr Usyk vs the Greats at Heavyweight Dennilson got me outraged by his last post with his assertion that Oleksandr Usyk is not a great because he has not outclassed the top heavyweights... […]

Carlos Canizales vs Panya Pradabsri 12/26 Robbery in Bangkok They fought for the vacant Wbc Lt Fly strap and former champ Canizales out landed, outworked out sped and teed off in dominating fashion over the... […]

Teofimo Lopez v Subriel Matias Teofimo Lopez is reportedly 'finalising a deal' to defend his WBO super lightweight title against Subriel Matias on March 15. That is according to... […]

Did you know Don King had an opportunity to attend Harvard Business School? That is something I didn't know about him. Apparently, he was offered a chance after his second stint in prison and before the Foreman v Ali fight.... […]

Ultimate insult for ..... Jake Paul has no interest in taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr for a WBA belt. “I want someone tougher [than Chavez] and I want a real belt, not... […]