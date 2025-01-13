Home / Boxing Videos / Artur Beterbiev Shadow Boxes By Big Ben In London For Bivol Rematch

Artur Beterbiev Shadow Boxes By Big Ben In London For Bivol Rematch

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Imagine being a commuter and seeing Artur Beterbiev shadow boxing outside Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London. The Undisputed Light Heavyweight Champ keeps busy just hours before the launch press for his rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

#shorts #beterbievbivol2 #london

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Oleksandr Usyk Wins Ring Awards' Male Fighter Of The Year After Handing Tyson Fury His First Losses

Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in a quarter of a century by …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved