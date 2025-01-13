Katie Taylor is WBA boxer 2024 – World Boxing Association

The Irish boxer was the protagonist of one of the most significant events of 2024 where she had her rematch against Amanda Serrano defending the reign at 140 pounds of the World Boxing Association and is a solid reference.

On November 25, 2023, in a rematch with Chantelle Cameron, she became undisputed champion of the super lightweight being already the owner of the WBA lightweight crown. And a year later, at the age of 38, she showed the world that she is still the complete athlete that has made her the best athlete for her country since her amateur days.

Taylor has been a pioneer in her homeland when women’s boxing was a shadow within the sport of boxing. She achieved multiple medals in the amateur field, winning European, national and world championships and even the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Until making the decision to take the leap to the professional ranks, Taylor completed almost 200 fights, an uncommon number of contests in women’s boxing.

She debuted as a professional in November 2016 and by October 28, 2017, already with 6 rented fights, she achieved her first world crown at 135 pounds by the hand of the pioneering organization. He achieved 14 successful defenses of the WBA lightweight belt and starring in epic battles like those unforgettable ones against Delphine Persoon in 2019 and 2020.

As she set out to make the division jump, it was her turn to experience her first defeat in another tough fight with Chantelle Cameron . But her perseverance led her to quickly return to the gym to try one more time and that’s how she conquered 140 pounds as well.

Still going strong and carrying the message of faith and perseverance as a banner to inspire other women, Katie Taylor has won 24 fights with 6 knockouts and only one loss.