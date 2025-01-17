“This Is What Champions Do!” – Inside Dalton Smith's European Title Preparation





16-0 Dalton Smith looks to continue his rapid rise in the 140lbs division on Saturday 25 January in Nottingham where he looks to add the European Title to his ever growing collection. We spend the day with ‘Thunder’ as he prepares for tough Frenchman Walid Ouizza which includes a dreaded run, a trip to his beloved Sheffield Wednesday and more!

#DaltonSmith #Matchroom #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.