GLOVES OFF: Benavidez vs. Morrell | EPISODE 2

With their Feb 2nd showdown rapidly approaching, David Benavidez and David Morrell are bracing for an explosive showdown. Both fighters have established themselves as must-watch champions in the super middleweight division, and as they move up to the light heavyweight ranks, they are fueled by the experiences that have shaped them.

Gloves Off: David Benavidez vs David Morrell is the fifth installment of the compelling docuseries. As momentum builds for an epic night of PBC Pay-Per-View action on Prime Video on Feb. 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this two-part edition explores the motivations behind the main event fighters in a highly anticipated, 12-round light heavyweight championship clash between undefeated stars.

A former two-time Super Middleweight champion, David “El Monstro” Benavidez sports a record of 29-0, 24 KOs, while David Morrell Jr. boasts a mark of 11-0, 9 KOs. They will meet for Benavidez’s Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title and Morrell’s WBA Light Heavyweight Title in the main event of the stacked PBC Pay-Per-View card on Prime Video.

Narrated by Barry Pepper, the program takes fans far beyond the ring. The series blends footage and stories of the fighters’ lives, families, training camp team members, and training camp activity as the build-up intensifies for this can’t miss 175-pound encounter.

